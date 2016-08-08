Creative Realities Appoints Vice President of Sales

Creative Realities announced the company has appointed Jerry Reese to a new position as Vice President of Sales, where he will be responsible for managing and growing the sales teams as well as driving new customer opportunities for CRI.



Mr. Reese was previously Vice President of Account Strategy at Convergent Media Systems, a division of Ballantyne Strong, where, for more than a decade, he led the strategic account management group responsible for multi-year, managed-services client engagements. He brings more than 25 years of experience and practical expertise in enterprise-class digital signage and digital media solutions with particular focus in the retail, financial and automotive industries.

"I am excited to work with Rick Mills and the team at CRI," said Reese. "CRI has a powerful platform from which to pursue new business, with a range and breadth of work that is as impressive as any in this industry."

"We are very pleased that Jerry has agreed to lead CRI's sales efforts," said Rick Mills, CEO. "We have been looking for the best individual to lead and grow our sales team across our six offices throughout North America, and we believe that Jerry is the right person to accomplish this task."