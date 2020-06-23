COVID-19 Is Accelerating the Digital Blending of Working and Learning (EdSurge)

"In the last few months the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world and triggered an economic plunge in the U.S. that is now officially a recession. Even before this crisis, concerns were rising about a potential loss of jobs and the rising demand for digital skills due to technologies such as automation and AI. Now that potential is even greater, since historically recessions tend to accelerate automation and the long-term loss of jobs in routine occupations."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 has seemingly made every aspect of life more digital lately. The pandemic has is changing the job market in myriad ways, increasing plans for automation and displacing workers as institutions do their best to prepare students for future careers that may look very different than they initially thought.