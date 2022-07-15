Control Concepts, Nureva Collaborate for Centralized Control from Crestron Panels

Control Concepts (opens in new tab) and Nureva (opens in new tab) have collaborated with Nureva in the development of Crestron control modules that facilitates seamless control of Nureva audio systems from Crestron (opens in new tab) 3-Series and 4-Series control systems.

Addressing the needs of IT staff and AV professionals for products that provide efficient and reliable solutions, the Crestron control modules leverage the Nureva Developer Toolkit to provide ease of programming and integration for Nureva HDL200 and HDL300 audio systems saving time and adding value to the products’ already robust benefits.

“Working with Control Concepts provided the solution we hoped to create,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “Their knowledge, experience, and effective communication ensured that we achieved our desired result.”

“Our work with Nureva provides added value to an already advanced solution by minimizing the programming effort required to integrate with Crestron control,” remarked Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts president and founder. “Nureva understands the value of modules for all involved, especially integrators and programmers who can count on a reliable outcome without a learning curve leading to time and cost savings.”

Investing in Crestron control modules for its product line showcases Nureva’s commitment to attending to the needs of clients, end-users, and programmers alike. The simple installation and setup of Nureva audio systems and the automation and control this integration offers will be appreciated by anyone who uses it.