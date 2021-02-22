Control Concepts and ELAN Expand Relationship

In response to the increased demands of AV manufacturers seeking to maximize ease of integration of their products with a variety of control and automation platforms, Control Concepts has expanded its services as an approved ELAN device driver developer.

“Along with our manufacturer clients, Control Concepts recognizes the history of success ELAN has built providing control and automation solutions,” said Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts president. “We are proud to invest in this relationship supporting ELAN, their clients, and AV manufacturers that value the importance of control and integration.”

“Working with the Control Concepts team and seeing the ELAN platform utilized has been a victory for ELAN,” added Larry Cramp, director of integration for ELAN. “Everything from the business side to the programming side has been easy, and the final results are worth showcasing.”

Control Concepts says that by investing in a relationship with their company, third-party manufacturers can be confident that their products will be thoroughly supported on the ELAN control and automation platform amongst others of their choice. The added reassurance that their devices will work easily, consistently, and reliably has proven to be invaluable for ELAN, the third-party AV manufacturers, and mutual clients, according to Control Concepts.