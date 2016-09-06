Consolidated Gulf Co. Becomes Middle East’s First AV Provider of Excellence

InfoComm International announced that Consolidated Gulf Co. of Doha, Qatar, has become the Middle East’s first AV company to receive its AV Provider of Excellence (APEx) designation.



APEx is InfoComm’s seal of approval for companies that set high standards for employee training and certification and meet their clients' needs by delivering exceptional solutions. With this mark of distinction, CGC joins a group of almost 50 integration companies and AV design consulting firms worldwide.

To receive APEx recognition, a company must demonstrate a high level of service quality and technical capability by building a team of Certified Technology Specialists, adhering to InfoComm standards, and proving ongoing customer satisfaction. InfoComm’s CTS certification is accredited by the American National Standards Institute under the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) ISO/IEC 17024:2012 General Requirements for Bodies Operating Certification Schemes of Persons program.

“The APEx mark is much more than a logo; it is a company’s commitment to the highest quality and customer service," said Jonathan Seller, InfoComm’s senior director of development for the Asia-Pacific region. We couldn’t be more pleased to see CGC joining the APEx family of the world’s leading AV firms.”

“For us, it's all about delivering the best experience to our customers," said Vangelis Petridis, head of AV Solutions at CGC. "We are a very strong team of experienced professionals who have a single goal—To place a big smile in the faces of our clients. Seeking the InfoComm APEx certification is aligned with our mission for the highest quality. As the Middle East’s first APEx-certified company, we feel honored that our meticulous efforts and attention to detail have been acknowledged by InfoComm which is the global AV standards organization. It gives us extra courage to invest even more energy and excitement in delivering the best AV standard in Qatar.”

“When it comes to AV systems, there are fewer than a handful of companies that you can trust for the mega projects," said Antoine Wehbe, senior low current division manager at UCC & KCT and Mall of Qatar Project ELV director, a client of CGC's team. "CGC is definitely at the top of my list.”