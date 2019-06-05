Community Loudspeakers to Offer Training and New Products at InfoComm

Community Professional Loudspeakers will reveal pioneering new technology and introduce a host of products at InfoComm next week in Orlando, FL.

CEO Steve Johnson, president and founder Bruce Howze, senior director of engineering Paul Peace, and other members of the Community team will be on hand in booth 6343 and demo room W224E to discuss the company’s products and technologies. Additionally, Community is offering a full schedule of demonstrations, presenting a special training session, and hosting a happy hour at the show.

Community: Booth 6343

Among its scheduled product introductions, Community will unveil the L SERIES LVH-900 Beamforming Venue Horn and Amplified Loudspeaker Controllers (ALC). The beamforming technology that powers the L SERIES LVH-900 Beamforming Venue Horn addresses the coverage and projection challenges of large venues. Community’s Amplified Loudspeaker Controllers (ALC) provide all of the signal routing, zone switching, DSP processing, protective limiting, remote monitoring, and amplification functions needed between a mixer and the loudspeakers in virtually any Community Professional Loudspeakers application.

The combination of the LVH-900 Beamforming Venue Horn, Community’s proprietary room prediction software, and the Amplified Loudspeaker Controllers enables precise tailoring of the directivity of each loudspeaker or array of loudspeakers to meet the sound requirements in even the most challenging applications.

Community’s InfoComm demo presentations will feature the company’s I SERIES Modular Vertical Array 600 (IV6). Aesthetically designed for installed indoor or outdoor applications, the IV6 provides physical and acoustic shaping tools that allow designers to tailor an array to the needs of any venue, providing uniform coverage in short- or long-throw applications.

In addition to demonstrations of the LVH-900 and Amplified Loudspeaker Controllers, visitors to Community’s InfoComm booth will be able to see Community products including the R SERIES, W SERIES, and E SERIES.

L SERIES LVH-900 Beamforming Venue Horn

Demo Room W224E and Happy Hour

In demo room W224E, Community team members will lead two demos per hour on the odd hours (9, 9:30, 11, 11:30, and so on), where attendees will be able to hear the LVH-900, and IV6, powered by ALC.

Community’s happy hour events take place in the demo room on Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Training Session

On Tuesday, June 11, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Community is offering a training session, “Which Loudspeakers, How Many, Where to Point Them?” taught by senior director of engineering Paul Peace and technical services manager John Loufik.

This class will introduce a new concept developed by Community called VenuePolar, a new room loudspeaker algorithm that answers the big system design questions, in addition to optimizing the results. The acoustics of the venue-loudspeaker interface will be discussed, and the simplicity of the “designing backward” user workflow will be demonstrated. The results are comprehensive loudspeaker-plus-amplifier designs that are simple to develop yet mathematically optimized.

This is InfoComm Session MT30, and attendees will earn 0.75 Renewal Unit Credits. Register by adding the session to your InfoComm Seminar and Workshop package.

For more about this session, see https://bit.ly/3112rqC.