Communication: The Key to Understanding Enterprise IT Value in Dx Initiatives (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The 2019 focus for the EDUCAUSE Enterprise IT Program is the relationship between enterprise IT and digital transformation (Dx). You can read about the Enterprise IT Program plan for the year in the blog post "2019 Exploring the Role of Enterprise IT in Digital Transformation."1 As we prepare new resources related to our 2019 focus, we will publish them on the Enterprise IT Program web page."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Communicating the value of enterprise IT on campus is no small task. But it's a necessary part of moving digital transformation forward.