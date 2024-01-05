Commercial Integrator Expo Call for Presenters Now Open

Commercial Integrator Expo (CIX), owned and produced by Emerald, has opened its Call for Presenters for Commercial Integrator Expo 2024. Commercial Integrator Expo invites industry subject matter experts and forward-thinking thought leaders to share their expertise at Commercial Integrator Expo 2024 from September 4–7, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.

Commercial Integrator Expo 2024 will present a dynamic program designed to offer attendees valuable insights, educational content and thought-provoking sessions to propel their businesses and foster professional growth. The programming will be designed to deliver pertinent and captivating education tailored for professionals in the commercial integration sector and technology managers in vertical markets, such as hospitality, retail, digital signage, audio, and more, by focusing on new technology, applications, case studies, emerging trends and best practices.

Commercial Integrator Expo extends an invitation to systems integrators, design consultants, manufacturers, distributors, manufacturer representatives, technology managers, and trainers within the audiovisual industry to submit their presentations for thoughtful consideration. The contributions from industry experts will play a vital role in shaping an enriching and informative experience for a diverse audience.

“Attendees can anticipate educational sessions covering technology applications, encompassing audio, video, control, digital signage, AV/IT, networking, lighting, security, unified communications and collaboration at Commercial Integrator Expo,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president for CEDIA Expo, Commercial Integrator Expo and KBIS, Emerald. “Commercial Integrator Expo aims to establish fresh connections among peers and manufacturers by offering a platform for knowledge exchange, opportunities and ideas. Emphasizing the convergence of commercial and residential technology applications and solutions, we invite industry experts and thought leaders to share their expertise with attendees to foster greater industry collaboration and innovation.”

Commercial Integrator Expo's Content Advisory Committee will evaluate submitted proposals and offer insightful recommendations, ensuring a well-rounded program that delivers a diverse array of content, meeting the varied interests and needs of the commercial audience.