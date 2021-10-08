Colleges Secure the IoT With Proactive Solutions and Strategies (EdTech Magazine)

"Nick Barendt, executive director of the Institute for Smart, Secure and Connected Systems (ISSACS) at Case Western Reserve University, illustrates the challenge of protecting Internet of Things devices by comparing them to more traditional IT assets."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the use of internet of things devices continues to climb on campuses, institutions are examining the cyberthreats connected tech can pose if left unchecked on campus network. Case Western Reserve University's Nick Barendt notes that the IoT "spreads your surface area of attack infinitely," adding, "Anyone can walk up to a device, if they can access it, and either brute-force attack the device or use the compromised device to launch other types of attacks."