College taps AI for more meaningful online class discussions (EdScoop)

"Truckee Meadows Community College is turning to artificial intelligence to improve online class discussions its president says are often 'a lot of sunshine, not a lot of synthesis.'"—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence is helping students at Truckee Meadows Community College craft constructive criticism and commentary, giving their discussion replies a "curiosity score," as well as suggestions for improvement. TMCC's President, Karin Hilgersom, notes that this AI-driven solution from Packback "removes the shame from constructive criticism."