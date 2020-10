"College Board announced Tuesday that the online version of the SAT, which was promised to give students the opportunity to take the standardized test while schools and testing centers remain closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been put on hold and will not be available this year."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Well, it turns out, the SAT won't be going online this year as originally promised. Read what that means for high school students and higher ed institutions.