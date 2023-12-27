Daktronics Helps Bring Light to Training Room and Boardroom

To bring a new view to training rooms and a board room in Norman, OK, Daktronics manufactured and installed three narrow pixel pitch LED video displays at Oklahoma Electric Cooperative and OEC Fiber (OEC) this year.

In the boardroom, a display featuring 1.2-millimeter pixel spacing is mounted to the wall at the end of the room. It measures nearly 7x12 feet to show presentation materials relevant to the meetings taking place but can also be used for additional videos and content for special events in the space.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Much like the boardroom display, the two displays in the training room feature 1.2-millimeter pixel spacing and are mounted next two each other at the front of the room. Each display measures approximately 8x14 feet. They are capable of showing live or recorded video, graphics, presentations, and other forms of digital content, such as sharing a computer screen. While this room will see a lot of training sessions, it is also a designated overflow space to help monitor any outages should they occur.

All three of these displays deliver direct-view LED technology to bring better image quality and crisp detail in environments that may have an abundance of ambient light. They all are also using Daktronics remote power option for efficient operation.