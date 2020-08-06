Collaboration Tools for the Future of Online Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"As higher education leaders prepare for what remains an undefined fall semester, they face a whirlwind of decisions. With Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on reopening changing seemingly every day, so do the on- and off-campus procedures for colleges across the nation. As a result, colleges and universities are depending on collaboration technologies to keep their students and faculty connected safely through the unforeseeable future of the global health crisis."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As campuses prepare for various scenarios this fall, technology will play a key role in facilitating student collaboration as we sort out this new normal. EdTech Magazine takes a look at tools that will best support this digital transformation.