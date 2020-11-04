Clemson Taps Tech for Contactless Package Retrieval (Campus Technology)

"Students at Clemson University can avoid trips to the mail center and pick up their packages in a secure, contactless environment, thanks to technology from Ricoh. The institution has installed more than 500 Ricoh Intelligent Lockers on campus, expanding on an overall revamp of its campus mail and print centers."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To keep deliveries touch-free during the age of COVID-19, Clemson University has installed Intelligent Lockers on campus that facilitate contactless pickups of packages.