ClearOne Unveils the COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT

The What: ClearOne has announced the release of the new COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT, a new product offering that includes a Huddle DSP mixer and the new Huddle-compatible and patented BMA CTH that is well suited for small- to-medium sized rooms.

The What Else: The system includes the company’s new BMA CTH Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile with built-in AEC, providing the same room coverage as the BMA CT steering. The COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT system also includes mic/line inputs with AEC, line outputs, 4x10-watt power amps, USB audio, mobile phone jack, and HDMI.

The system comes preloaded with a project file ready for the most common room configuration. It can be further configured using CONSOLE AI software, now with enhanced visualization and Audio Intelligence.

“There is no system in the market today that can compete with the COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT on price, features, coverage, and quality,” said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu.

The Bottom Line: With a mix of video and audio options, the Versa Pro CT is designed to be versatile, flexible, and easy to install, and the Versa Pro Huddle supports three different mounting styles: VESA, under table, or credenza.