ClearOne Unveils BMA 360 Plug-in

The What: ClearOne is launching its new BMA 360 Audio Coverage Plug-in for Autodesk Revit Building Information Modeling software (BIM) that lets designers and integrators quickly determine precisely where a microphone array should be placed for optimal room coverage. The intelligent plug-in helps maximize the effectiveness of the company's Beamforming Microphone Array solutions and simplifies design and installation with Autodesk's market-leading Revit BIM software.

The What Else: The BMA 360 Audio Coverage plug-in provides dynamic support for most BMA 360 beam configuration options available within ClearOne's CONSOLE AI software including coverage pattern selection, coverage size, height above the floor, rotation and enabling or disabling beams.

The Bottom Line: The plug-in is compatible with Revit 2019 through Revit 2022 and can be downloaded immediately here.