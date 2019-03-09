ClearOne Offers Free 30-Day Trial of COLLABORATE Space

Underscoring its commitment to make cloud-based unified communications and collaboration immediately available to the widest possible range of users, ClearOne has introduced a free 30-day trial program offer for COLLABORATE Space, its new cloud-based collaboration service.

“We want folks to try it for themselves and experience the exceptional power and ease of COLLABORATE Space and discover how it can enhance collaboration throughout their enterprise,” said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “This free offer provides an easy way to experience the benefits of a unique solution that unifies messaging, calls, meetings and, most importantly, true collaboration in ways that energize enterprise workflows and productivity. We’re convinced that users will appreciate the benefits it provides as soon as they try it for the first time.”

With the free trial offer of COLLABORATE Space users receive a personal virtual meeting room, instant messaging, the ability to schedule a meeting, recording features, and the ability to support up to 25 video and 25 audio participants for the entire free trial period.

[ClearOne Launches COLLABORATE Space]

With COLLABORATE Space, users can work together one-on-one, or in groups, with access to file sharing, searchable archives, and user presence information. The user can connect with contacts to start instant messaging. Audio and video calls can be made instantly to contacts or meetings can be scheduled with any user. Full access to meeting scheduler allows setting agenda prior to meetings and make notes, assign, and track tasks during or after the meeting. Full suite of collaboration features, including file sharing, access to whiteboard, and annotation, instant messages, meeting minutes, and tasks are available with the most intuitive collaboration tools.

Users can also create searchable public and private channels, organized by topic, which can be accessed from anywhere. They can also search, access, and store agendas, notes, messages, documents, whiteboards, session recordings, and more. Finally, the COLLABORATE Space platform is supported on COLLABORATE Live and runs on any device, from desktop to mobile.