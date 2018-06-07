ClearOne Launches COLLABORATE Space

The What: ClearOne has unveiled COLLABORATE Space, a video collaboration app that connects hundreds of users joining from any device, anytime, and anywhere, and includes messaging, calling, and meeting functions.

ClearOne's COLLABORATE Space

The What Else: COLLABORATE Space provides persistent space to store all sorts of media such as messages, documents, whiteboards, recordings, meeting minutes, or anything else exchanged on a specific topic or project during a call or meeting at anytime, and is accessible from any device, whether it be a mobile, desktop, or room appliance.

Additionally, COLLABORATE Space allows users to create public or private channels organized by topic, where the owner can invite team members to join, or anyone can view a channel and join without invitation. The users can communicate and collaborate with their channel members.

The Bottom Line: Teams can collaborate on their own time with COLLABORATE Space’s ability to facilitate real-time and non-realtime communications using any device.