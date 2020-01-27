ClearOne UNITE Video Conferencing Cameras Now Zoom Certified

ClearOne has received Zoom Video Communications Certification for its UNITE professional video conferencing cameras.

USB plug-and-play ready with a 120-degree field-of-view, digital zoom, and easy pairing with any microphone/speaker combination, the Zoom Certified UNITE 50 4K camera is designed to facilitate a professional collaboration experience.

The Zoom Certified UNITE 50 4K camera’s ultra-wide-angle field-of-view is suited for visual communication and collaboration in huddle spaces and small conferencing rooms. It is designed for PC-based videoconferencing, web conferencing, unified communications, and other collaboration activities. The camera is also USB Video Class (UVC) 1.1 compliant making it compatible with many solutions available in the market.

Also Zoom Certified is the ClearOne UNITE 150 PTZ camera with full-HD 1080p video resolution, compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. It delivers clear images with high SNR and advanced 2D and 3D noise reduction. The 12x optical zoom provides close-ups of objects and the 73-degree wide-angle view allows the UNITE 150 camera to capture all participants in the meeting room.