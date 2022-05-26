ClearOne Announces Change in Leadership

The Board of Directors of ClearOne (opens in new tab) announced the termination of its chief executive officer, Zee Hakimoglu, and the appointment of Derek Graham, senior vice president of research and development, as the interim chief executive officer.

"Derek Graham joined ClearOne in 2003 and has overseen the development and introduction of multiple generations of ClearOne products and has authored patents critical to ClearOne's success. I am confident that Derek will bring fresh perspectives to the challenges faced by ClearOne, energize our employees, and connect with our partners with trust and care," said Eric Robinson, Chairman of ClearOne.

Derek Graham (Image credit: ClearOne)

"I am pleased to be entrusted with this opportunity and thank our Board of Directors for their confidence in me. I have no doubt that ClearOne will overcome the current challenges with the combined strength of our team, products and solutions, intellectual property, brand value, and channel relationships," Graham, CEO.

Derek Graham will enjoy the support of the core management team which consists of the following members: