Cindy Davis' Top 5 Prime Day 2024 Picks

I used to hit "refresh" and scour Amazon for Prime Day deals. Today, I hit refresh on my trusted resources and sister publications, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi, and T3. And the best part about these recommendations is that they have been reviewed by trusted experts so, you're not taking a leap of faith based on a low price. 

The following are products that I would love to own, and a couple I've already purchased. 

Only the Best Audio Quality Will Do

There's no such thing as "good enough" when it comes to audio. So, if you don't already own outstanding in-ear or over-the-ear headphones, I highly recommend you take advantage of some deep discounts. 

Sony WH-1000XM4

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony WH-1000XM4 was $350 now $198 at Amazon (save $152) LOWEST PRICE EVER

These comfortable and lightweight headphones offer up sensational audio quality. Plus, you get good noise-cancelling and battery life. With 43 per ent off, this is a great price for these former What Hi-Fi? Award-winners. Five stars

Read What Hi-Fi's Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Sennheiser

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 was $279 now $139 at Amazon (save $140) LOWEST PRICE EVER

They've since been replaced by the True Wireless 4, but these remain excellent wireless earbuds. Combining a spacious, refined sound with aptX support and a natty design, they're a solid option, and even more tempting at this price. Five stars


Read What Hi-Fi's Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review

Sony XR-55A95K

(Image credit: Sony)

AV Technology's Cindy Davis owns the XR-65A95K and couldn't recommend this more highly.

Sony XR-55A95K was $3,000 now $2,479 at Walmart (save $521)
The Sony A95K was the first QD-OLED we tested. Its combination of Quantum Dot and OLED technologies results in a picture with incredible contrast and colors, all tied together with Sony's usual cinematic subtlety. It sounds very good by TV standards, too. A very expensive TV at launch, this trailblazer is now much more affordable. Five stars
Read our Sony A95K review

Shure MV88

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure MV88+ Video Kit was $249 now $174 (save $75)

If you're doing any kind of streaming with live audio, do your listeners a favor and buy a great microphone. And you can't beat Shure. This isn't Shure's top-of-the-line podcasting microphone, but I'm "sure" it won't disappoint. 

Prime Day, LG

(Image credit: Future)

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

Could this be the best Prime Day TV deal of 2024?

TechRadar's Al Griffin has written countless deal posts about the highly-rated LG C3 OLED TV, and this is the lowest price he's ever seen on the 65-inch model.

LG's C3 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy. Its latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip produces a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, it has four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

