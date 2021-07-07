Church Upgrades With FOR-A Switcher

The What: The Journey, a non-denominational church based in Newark, Del., has installed a new FOR-A HVS-490 video switcher as part of an effort to upgrade its online services as well as the I-MAG (image magnification) experience for its in-person services.

While The Journey is a 1080i house, the plan is to convert to 4K production within the next five years, as well as build a studio to expand its online offerings. Purchased through Avenue Systems in Milwaukee and installed in February, the new HVS-490 replaced an older FOR-A switcher to create an upgrade path to 4K.

The What Else: With 2 M/Es, the FOR-A HVS-490 allows The Journey to produce separate programming for their online and in-person services simultaneously. Will Alger, production manager for The Journey, said it can be uncomfortable when members see themselves worshipping on the big screens in the room. As a result, the in-person services focus more on shots of the pastor or musicians, while the online service includes more crowd shots to help them feel part of the in-person experience

Six outputs are used during services. One output feeds the I-MAG screens on either side of the stage, while a second feeds the streaming video feed (which is also recorded). Outputs are also dedicated to a confidence monitor, a feed for TVs throughout the campus, a projector that is used for video teaching, and a secondary recorder for an ISO camera, so volunteer camera operators can review their work.

The Bottom Line: When equipped with optional I/O expansion cards, the HVS-490 supports 40 inputs/18 outputs, 36 inputs/20 outputs, or 32 inputs/22 outputs, including two-channel HDMI outputs. Integrated frame synchronizers and multi viewers reduce the amount of equipment required for live production. Event memory and macro functions make it easy to set up the switcher quickly for live performances, while support for multiple control panels enables several operators to work on separate tasks.