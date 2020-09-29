Christie Releases Pandoras Box 6.5 with New Render Engine

The What: Christie has announced the release of software version 6.5 of its Pandoras Box media server, featuring a new render engine that can handle more video files or higher resolutions and avoid color banding. The new version 6.5 will be on display at the Christie booth EA2-01 at InfoComm China in Beijing Sept 28-30 and available for download here in October 2020.

The What Else: The 10-bit color depth playback delivers the Rec.2020 color gamut for HDR applications and 4K resolution, while preserving the full color palette (4:4:4) without any chroma subsampling for the best image quality. With accessories like AirScan, an IR-laser multi-touch sensor, motion-controlled user interfaces can be added to create an interactive multimedia display. AirScan, combined with Christie Widget Designer interactive application builder, enables touchless digital content interactivity with the display only a few feet in front of the user.

The Pandoras Box family of media servers seamlessly integrates with Christie Spyder X80, Christie Terra, Christie RGB projectors, and Christie MicroTiles LED and is utilized by content and projection designers and rental stagers around the world, including the Xpark Aquarium in Taipei, National Opera in Amsterdam, Gyeongnam Masan Robot Land in South Korea, Lufthansa’s 100 anniversary celebration, and FIBA Basketball World Cup.

“Customers will be amazed by the image quality we can now deliver across our Christie products,” said Markus Zeppenfeld, product manager, Christie. “Providing artifact-free 10-bit images in 240Hz lifts solutions to an entirely new quality level. It’s stunning to see those perfect colors projected or on an LED video wall. Using DPX sequences directly in Pandoras Box eases the workflow as it requires no additional encoding. Colors are kept perfect and lossless, while it minimizes the user’s involvement and allows for the best playback performance.”

The Bottom Line: Pandoras Box is a family of hardware and software tools for real-time, high-frame-rate 3D stereoscopic video playback and processing. Its 3D compositing, warping, rendering, and interactive capabilities are well suited for the production of live events, projection on uneven outdoor structures, or for driving displays such as LED video walls.