Christie Ready for Close-up at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Christie is supporting the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with projection and display technology and Professional Services. The Academy Museum is located in Los Angeles and is now open to the public.

The Academy Museum's inaugural exhibitions include Stories of Cinema and The Oscars Experience, and Christie GS Series 1DLP projectors will be used to augment the retrospective of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in the Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg Gallery. This is the Academy Museum's inaugural temporary exhibition and features more than 300 objects, including storyboards, posters and character designs, throughout the seven sections of the retrospective.

The 300,000 square foot campus of the Academy Museum features exhibitions, programs, screenings and collections that advance the understanding, celebration and preservation of cinema across its seven floors, as well as iconic pieces of movie history including a model of the shark from Jaws, droids from Star Wars and the Dude's bathrobe from The Big Lebowski.

"Side by side with original drawings and storyboards, Christie projectors bring Hayao Miyazaki's films to life in our galleries. The Academy Museum is so grateful to Christie for its generous support of this much anticipated debut exhibition," says Brendan Connell, Jr. Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, Academy Museum.

Christie Professional Services has been engaged to proactively maintain the AV solutions throughout the Academy Museum with 24/7 technical support and rapid onsite field service. Professional Services is a trusted service provider, supporting integrators and their end-users globally with tailored service solutions for cinema, as well as giant screens and planetariums, theme parks and attractions, museums, science centers and government applications.