Christie, Projection Mapping, and a Jurassic Adventure in Dallas

Phillipe Bergeron, president and CEO of 3D projection mapping specialists PaintScaping, chose Christie 3DLP 30,000 lumen 4K resolution projectors to projection map the world premiere of “Dino Lumina: A Jurassic Adventure,” at the Dallas Zoo, which ran from Nov. 2-Jan. 4. Nationwide Video loaned Paintscaping a Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projector to test the initial concept and provided 13 Christie 3DLP projectors for “Dino Lumina."

More than 65,000 spectators witnessed the debut of the scrim technology used to deliver an immersive experience of dinosaurs from the Mesozoic “Jurassic” Era. Scrim technology is a woven, opaque screen that becomes translucent when light bleeds through it. It’s invisible to the audience, and through the use of rear projection, creates the illusion of life-like dinosaurs, from herbivores to pterodactyls, raptors, and more, all wandering around in the forest. Projection mapping also lights up trees, making them grow before the audience’s eyes. The more invisible the mesh, the more spectacular the effect. The 3D soundscape was created by the team of Sylvain Bellemare.

“I’m always excited to see Christie 4K projectors in action. They are bright, colorful, and reliable, and to see them transform my content onto unique displays and spaces is magical,” said Bergeron. "We have a long history of working with Christie and Nationwide Video, and as usual, the projectors we used didn’t disappoint.”

“Phil and his team at Paintscaping are so incredibly creative. We’re always excited to see what they come up with next. We witnessed their content on the first ever 3D projection mapping on an operational rocket with ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket at Cape Canaveral a few years back. From Coachella Valley, the NFL draft, and rocket ships to now dinosaurs, Paintscaping pulls out all the stops,” stated Carmen Benyair, senior manager, global public relations, Christie.