You Have to See This Projection Mapping Masterpiece at Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena, home of the University of Missouri’s basketball team, recently underwent a comprehensive renovation, which included the addition of on-court 3D projection mapping. Quince Imaging led the design, installation, and content creation for the project, and selected Christie RGB pure laser projectors to deliver the bright, immersive visuals required to bring this exciting fan experience to life.

The system includes four 36,500-lumen Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projectors and Christie Mystique–Pro Venue Edition, a camera-based alignment and recalibration software. RGB pure laser projection is the only projection technology that can achieve ~98% of the Rec. 2020 color space, more than twice the color of Rec. 709 projectors. With this capability, Mizzou Arena is equipped to take advantage of Rec. 2020 in the future and make the visual experience even more realistic and immersive for the fans.

[The NBA Goes LED—You Have to See the Video Court for the 2024 All-Star Game]

“I anticipate our fan experience will only continue to advance as we enhance our capabilities, grow our content inventory, and more fully realize how to tell the great story of Mizzou and Mizzou Athletics,” said David Bartlett, director, event systems engineering, Mizzou Athletics.

We'd say this is quite the captivating enhancement. Check it out for yourself.