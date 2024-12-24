Christie Projection and Displays Illuminate GQ Night of the Year

ADLC Audiovisuais recently created an immersive experience at the GQ Night of the Year party held in Lisbon using Christie projectors and displays. The annual GQ celebration brings together influential personalities from fashion, entertainment, and culture. The Palacete, a 19th-century wing of the iconic Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Hotel, known for its elegant architecture, provided the backdrop for the occasion.

ADLC Audiovisuais, GQ Portugal’s and Vogue Portugal’s AV partner for several years, managed the technical production of the event, ensuring that the evening’s visual storytelling matched the elegance and vibrancy of the occasion. ADLC worked closely with LightHouse Publishing, the advertising agency that created and managed the content.

[New 3D-Mapping Techniques Power an Immersive Attraction at Top of the Rock]

Two Christie M 4K25 RGB projectors brought the historic building to life with dynamic visuals created by VJ Draft, in collaboration with GQ Portugal. A third M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector illuminated the venue’s pool, adding another layer of sophistication.

Christie Captiva DWU500S projectors enhanced the cinema room and restrooms, providing unique and immersive displays tailored to each space. Christie GS and HS Series laser projectors transformed the Disco Room and lit up a prominent tree in the garden. Additionally, Christie LCD displays were strategically placed to showcase GQ magazine covers and provide digital signage, including at the entrance to the Disco Room. These displays elevated the aesthetic and served as functional and stylish guides for the attendees.

“The Christie solutions played a crucial role in achieving the desired sophistication and impact for the event,” noted José Cordeiro, director of ADLC Audiovisuais. “Their vibrant color reproduction, precision, and reliability allowed us to elevate every space with stunning visuals that captivated the audience. Each piece of equipment was carefully chosen to ensure the highest quality, and the feedback from the client and guests affirmed the success of our work.

[You Have to Check out the 'Most Immersive Ride in the World']

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The feedback from both the client and guests was tremendously positive. Events like these highlight why Christie’s technology, paired with our team’s expertise, consistently delivers memorable experiences. We are proud to have contributed to such a remarkable evening.”