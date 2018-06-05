Christie Presents Turnkey SDVoE Solution for LED and LCD Video Walls

The What: Christie has debuted Christie Terra, what it calls the first AV over IP switching and processing solution where the AV system directly processes signals for LED and flat panel video walls, which the company will showcase at InfoComm 2018 booth N706.

The What Else: The platform offers unlimited 4K60 source management and easy to manage 4K processing including: high quality scaling, clean switching, custom output resolutions and multi-viewer operation. Christie Terra can scale up to support LED displays that are as large as 30,720 x 17,280 pixels and, in multi-viewer mode, can show up to 32 images on a single display.

The Bottom Line: The Christie Terra is a flexible and scalable platform that delivers uncompromised video quality from source to an LED display – without compression, latency, or associated artifacts.