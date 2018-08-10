Christie Demonstrating Emerging Technology and Projection Solutions at SIGGRAPH 2018 as Diamond Sponsor

Christie will be exhibiting at SIGGRAPH 2018, taking place Aug. 12-16 in Vancouver, Canada. Attendees will learn about the latest in emerging technologies, CG, animation, VR, and mixed reality. Christie will be previewing new technology for content creators and post-production professionals, specifically a multiple points of view (MPOV) projection system and automated content generation using artificial intelligence.

Emerging tech for creative professionals

Using its Christie Boxer projectors coupled with 3D glasses, Christie will be demonstrating an industry first: an MPOV projection system using a four player game that allows each player to have a unique gaming experience specific to their character, while all four view the same screen. MPOV expands the viewer’s experience, with applications beyond gaming including theme park dark rides, design review, and language subtitles.

Christie will also preview a new feature of its Christie Pandoras Box media server—automated content generation—that utilizes new artificial intelligence technologies, providing Pandoras Box users with tools for creating repeatable content. A first in the media server market, the new reference style templates means special artistic and production software skills are unnecessary to create a variety of visually appealing content. Creative professionals can now easily create new content for 2D projection mapping, show control, and AV playback systems, quickly, easily, and affordably directly from within Pandoras Box.

Also on the booth will be Christie Terra, which is a highly scalable AV solution enabling the transport, processing, and control of audiovisual content, including 4K@60Hz video formats, over 10G Ethernet networks. Built on standardized SDVoE technology, Christie Terra provides unprecedented performance capabilities including the delivery of zero-frame latency, artifact-free video over readily available and affordable 10G components. Christie Terra will be demonstrated in KVM and multi-viewer applications, providing examples of how it can provide signal management and processing solutions for LED, flat panel and other AV displays that far exceed signal switching and distribution functionality.

Christie technology around the show

As a Diamond Sponsor, Christie will be providing projection technology for conference programs, including Christie Boxer 4K30, Christie M Series, Christie J Series and Christie CP4230 3DLP projectors. Christie projectors will also light up the 45th annual SIGGRAPH Computer Animation Festival — recognized as a qualifying festival by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“Christie is proud to once again be sponsoring SIGGRAPH, bringing industry-leading projection technology to presentations throughout the show,” said Arlonna Seymour, senior director of corporate marketing, Christie. “Our hope is that attendees will be just as excited as we are with the emerging technologies we’re demonstrating on our booth. We believe automated content generation and MPOV technologies are applicable to a wide set of industries, and we hope attendees to SIGGRAPH agree.”

As well, INDE, a company that creates products and experiences using augmented reality and computer vision, will be using Christie Velvet Apex Series 1.9mm LED tiles and a Christie Crimson HD25 3DLP laser projector on its booth, number VR270, which is located in the Immersive Pavilion.