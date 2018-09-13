Christie Boxer, Pandoras Box Rejuvenate Australian Outback Spectacular

The ‘Australian Outback Spectacular’ is an immersive experience that retells the Battle of Beersheba during World War I while charting a journey into Australia’s high country. Taking place on the Gold Coast of the continent, the production opened in 2006 but has recently begun to show signs of decline in image quality, prompting a technology refresh of the challenging, sand-based experience.

Thanks to integration partner Customised Technical Solutions and Christie in Australia, the show is better than ever with brighter, clearer images and flawless content management provided by Christie Boxer and Christie Pandoras Box.

The environment is extremely dusty, hot and humid so CTS required a rugged and dependable projection system that could tolerate the harsh environment. The Christie Boxer 2K30 was the clear choice not only for its affordability, but its many features and benefits – including 4K upgradability. The main backdrop is a 35 by 9-meter high projection surface.

To overcome high ambient light levels and the audience’s close proximity to the screen, the team needed an exceptional projection system. Working with CTS and Christie, they installed an array of four Christie Boxer projectors, stacked in pairs, with a center blend. The projectors are housed in sealed environmental enclosures on individual sliding drawers, allowing them to slide out for easy maintenance.

Managing the content is Christie Pandoras Box; giving the technical team complete control over the entire workflow and giving the audience what it wanted and more. The result is an immersive experience depicting the beauty, spirit, and grandeur of Australia and its larger than life characters.