AV Technology Announces the Pro AV Best in Market 2024 Award Winners

By
published

Check out the 32 AV/IT products our judges chose as Best in Market, 2024.

AV Technology is thrilled to announce the Pro AV Best in Market (BiM) 2024 award winners! Check out the 32 products recognized in the second year of the program. The BiMs provide companies with the opportunity to highlight products that were new or newly upgraded within the last 12 months. Entries were judged based on a range of criteria by independent, third-party judges and editorial teams. Additional BiMs were presented by other Future B2B brands, Systems Contractor News, and Sound & Video Contractor.

And this year's AVT BiM winners are…

AWOL Vision | LTV-3500MAX

Audinate | Dante Director

AVer Information Inc. USA | FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone

Avocor | Avocor E 92

Biamp | CCA-80 Aisle Loudspeaker

Boxlight | Clevertouch Edge

Canon | CJ27ex7.3B

Clear Touch | NEXT Hub

Cobalt Digital | ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE

Crestron Electronics | Crestron 1 Beyond i-Series Cameras

Epson America | EB-PQ2010B 10,000-Lumen 4K 3LCD Laser Projector

Extron | UCS 303

INOGENI | INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS XT

Insta360 | Insta360 Connect

Jetbuilt | Client Portal

L-Acoustics | Xi Series

LG Business Solutions USA | MAGNIT Micro LED Boxed Set Display (LAAA)

Lightware Visual Engineering | UBEX

Lightware Visual Engineering | Taurus TPN

Megapixel | CLOUD

NETGEAR AV | M4350 Series Managed Switches

Owl Labs | Meeting Owl 4+

QSC | Q-SYS Reflect

Ross Video | Media IO

Samsung Electronics | SmartThings Pro

Samsung Electronics | VXT (Visual eXperience Transformation)

Samsung Electronics | Samsung Color E-Paper

Sharp Information and Imaging Company of America | 1.90mm FE Series 3 Indoor dvLED

SiliconCore Technology | High Resolution Mobile All-In-One 135” HD+ LED Display

ViewSonic | ViewSonic LDS135-153 Direct View LED Display Solution Kit

WolfVision | VZ-2.UHD Visualizer

Xyte | Xyte Device Cloud

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT).