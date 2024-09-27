AV Technology Announces the Pro AV Best in Market 2024 Award Winners

AV Technology is thrilled to announce the Pro AV Best in Market (BiM) 2024 award winners! Check out the 32 products recognized in the second year of the program. The BiMs provide companies with the opportunity to highlight products that were new or newly upgraded within the last 12 months. Entries were judged based on a range of criteria by independent, third-party judges and editorial teams. Additional BiMs were presented by other Future B2B brands, Systems Contractor News, and Sound & Video Contractor.
And this year's AVT BiM winners are…
AWOL Vision | LTV-3500MAX
Audinate | Dante Director
AVer Information Inc. USA | FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone
Avocor | Avocor E 92
Biamp | CCA-80 Aisle Loudspeaker
Boxlight | Clevertouch Edge
Canon | CJ27ex7.3B
Clear Touch | NEXT Hub
Cobalt Digital | ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE
Crestron Electronics | Crestron 1 Beyond i-Series Cameras
Epson America | EB-PQ2010B 10,000-Lumen 4K 3LCD Laser Projector
Extron | UCS 303
INOGENI | INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS XT
Insta360 | Insta360 Connect
Jetbuilt | Client Portal
L-Acoustics | Xi Series
LG Business Solutions USA | MAGNIT Micro LED Boxed Set Display (LAAA)
Lightware Visual Engineering | UBEX
Lightware Visual Engineering | Taurus TPN
Megapixel | CLOUD
NETGEAR AV | M4350 Series Managed Switches
Owl Labs | Meeting Owl 4+
QSC | Q-SYS Reflect
Ross Video | Media IO
Samsung Electronics | SmartThings Pro
Samsung Electronics | VXT (Visual eXperience Transformation)
Samsung Electronics | Samsung Color E-Paper
Sharp Information and Imaging Company of America | 1.90mm FE Series 3 Indoor dvLED
SiliconCore Technology | High Resolution Mobile All-In-One 135” HD+ LED Display
ViewSonic | ViewSonic LDS135-153 Direct View LED Display Solution Kit
WolfVision | VZ-2.UHD Visualizer
Xyte | Xyte Device Cloud