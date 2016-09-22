Chief Releases SurgeX Power Solutions

Chief released three new SurgeX solutions designed to safeguard digital displays.



SurgeX FlatPak and MultiPak solutions are designed to safeguard digital displays and projectors from the dangers associated with electrical transients. Their multi-stage technology is an upgrade from the single-stage MOV circuitry found in conventional surge protectors and is instrumental in reducing downtime. This technology ensures the highest level of protection.

These digital signage products are an expansion of the current SurgeX offerings available from Chief, including a line of co-developed infrastructure products that combine innovative storage options with premium, non-sacrificial surge protection and noise filtration. One-SKU ordering simplifies specification. Chief also has Revit models for all powered solutions for ceiling and in-wall storage.