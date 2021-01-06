Chief Introduces Koncīs Monitor Arm Mounts for Flexible Workspaces

The What: Chief is launching the Koncīs Series of feature-rich monitor arms with what the company calls "budget-friendly price points".

Chief Koncīs Monitor Arm (Image credit: Legrand AV)

The What: Koncīs Dynamic Monitor Arms provide a flexible workspace solution designed to meet the needs of commercial or home offices. The series is offered in single and dual monitor arm configurations with silver and black finishes to match a variety of environments.

Designed for sleek aesthetics and functionality, Koncīs monitor arms feature premium gas springs for smooth dynamic height adjustment. Monitors can be easily tilted with the company's patented Centris Extreme Tilt with +65° to -10° of fingertip tilt adjustment. Koncīs arms also feature 180° arm rotation stop, which protects walls and furniture panels from over-rotation.

The Bottom Line: Chief says Koncīs monitor arms are easy to install and ship pre-assembled with clamp and grommet mounting methods. The 2 - 15 lb. weight capacity range of Koncīs is compatible with most monitors up to 32-inches. Built for durability and safety, Koncīs mounts are tested to meet or exceed ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk and Table Product standards.

