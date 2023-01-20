Check Out the New VuWall VuStream 550 All-in-One SDVoE Encoder/Decoder

VuWall (opens in new tab) launched its new VuStream 550 all-in-one SDVoE encoder/decoder appliance, designed for distributing 4K60 video and audio over standard 10Gb IP network switches with no latency. The VuStream 550 provides an ultra-scalable, easy-to-deploy, highly reliable solution for incredible flexibility in system design and workflows.

"Equipment obsolescence is a common concern of any IP-based visualization application, preventing operators from being able to keep up with evolving requirements and access the systems they need. This is why we are dedicated to continuous improvement for all our devices," said Mark Schmidt, chief technology officer of VuWall. "The new VuStream 550 ensures that every possible facet of performance and flexibility is exceeded for smooth content distribution, control, and management for years to come."

[Anatomy of SDVoE] (opens in new tab)

Fully SDVoE compatible, VuWall's VuStream 550 all-in-one compact device can be configured as an encoder or decoder, allowing it to be used as a receiver or a transmitter, providing incredible flexibility in system design and workflows. The VuStream 550 can be configured for copper or fiber cable infrastructures and features one HDMI output (that functions as local monitor output in Transmitter Mode). The unit can be powered directly when connected through a 10-Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) switch that provides PoE (802.3at). It also features an SFP plug connection for fiber and offers bi-directional IR, RS-232, and Ethernet extension. In addition to two USB 2.0 ports, it supports a special Simultaneous Mode for USB extension, allowing a host connected to a single transceiver to connect to up to seven transceivers with USB devices connected.

[Pro AV 2023: Trends to Watch] (opens in new tab)

All VuStream 550 appliances can be centrally configured and managed by VuWall's award-winning TRx video wall management platform now featuring Multiview, USB routing, HDCP 2.2 support and 4K60 on SDVoE stitched video walls—ideal for high-performance, zero-latency applications on 10G networks.