Check out the New Screen Innovations Holographic Projection Screen in Action

Screen Innovations (SI) is releasing its new SI CarbonBlack Mesh Holographic Screens for interactive 3D realism, depth, and visual magic. Whether bringing distant landscapes to life in vivid detail or turning mundane spaces into dynamic environments, CarbonBlack Holographic transforms content into tangible experiences.

Simultaneously observe the same holographic projection with a similar or identical 3D experience from both sides of the screen. CarbonBlack works with all projector lens options—ultra-short throw, standard throw, native 4K, and laser. The mounting can be a fixed frame or suspended in a truss.

From immersive storytelling to interactive presentations, the CarbonBlack Holographic was designed with innovative, advanced capabilities to seemingly bring experiences to life right in front of viewers. You can watch it in action below.