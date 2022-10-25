Check out the New Blaze Audio PowerZone Connect Power Amplifiers

Blaze Audio (opens in new tab) is adding to the PowerZone Connect series family (opens in new tab). Four brand new additions of multizone installation amplifiers—the 1002, 1502, 2004, and 3004 are now available.

“With PowerZone Control, system configuration is quick and intuitive and their optimal hybrid power performance of both variable Lo-Z and constant Hi-Z voltage provides integrators with a very flexible amplifier that can be used in many different configurations and setups," said Kevin Wilkin, Blaze Audio's executive sales director for the Americas. "Equally notable, their S/PDIF digital I/O provisions enable multiple amps to be easily linked together. I should also add that these models employ Pascal’s UMAC Class D amplifier technology with market-pro, ultra-reliable L-PRO amp modules—ensuring maximum reliability for long-term cost-effectiveness.”

[Blaze Audio Heats Up Commercial Audio Market with Powerful Yet Simple Customizable Solutions] (opens in new tab)

The amplifiers are designed for commercial installation projects such as shopping malls, large-scale paging and distribution systems, auditoriums, hotels and conference centers, theaters, casinos, and more. These DSP amplifiers deliver flexible, reliable power output with total system power offerings of 1000W, 1500W, 2000W, and 3000W in a full rack, 2RU form factor. The PowerZone Connect family enables users to leverage full system power and maximum channel count in Lo-Z (4ohms) or employ half the channel count but double the channel power for Hi-Z operation while creating hybrid output setups (Lo-Z + Hi-Z) with a single amplifier on four-channel models.

Series Feature Set

(Image credit: Blaze Audio)

The new series of power amps include a full matrix DSP design offering system configuration and control via Blaze Audio’s PowerZone Control browser-based web app. PowerZone Control is an intuitive application that can be used to configure and manage sound zones, inputs/outputs, firmware updates, the importation of loudspeaker presets, and access to professional EQ settings—all from one’s phone, tablet, or PC by connecting through the amplifier’s built-in Wi-Fi or direct via the amplifier’s network port—regardless of whether the integrator is on- or off-site. . With these PowerZone Connect amplifiers, the most impressive multi-zone sound systems can be created quickly and easily.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

In addition to a five-year warranty, there are many connectivity options including: