Everything to Know about Blaze Audio's New Family of Power Amplifiers

Now available, meet the PowerZone Connect Series of power amplifiers from Blaze Audio (opens in new tab). Consisting of four models—the PowerZone Connect 122, PowerZone Connect 252, PowerZone Connect 254, and PowerZone Connect 504—these versatile, smart amplifiers offer ultra-compact, half rack, 1RU form factors, can drive both conventional low impedance (4Ω to 16Ω) loudspeakers and constant voltage (70V/100V) transformer coupled loudspeakers, provide intuitive browser-based configuration, as well as Blaze Audio’s innovative Powershare technology that delivers flexible power output across output channels.

“For a wide range of commercial install projects such as bars, cafes, restaurants, retail stores, hotels, education sites, houses of worship, and more, the PowerZone Connect Series amplifiers are a terrific choice," said Kevin Wilkin, Blaze Audio's executive sales director for the Americas. "In addition to the PowerZone Control app, which simplifies system configuration, these amps offer a GPIO interface that enables the addition of any standard remote control.

[SCN EXCLUSIVE: Blaze Audio Is on a Mission] (opens in new tab)

"With Blaze Audio’s pioneering Powershare technology, the amplifier’s total available power is automatically shared across all channels, so the power is available where it’s needed. Equally notable, all four models employ our parent company’s UMAC Class-D technology that features a full bandwidth PWM modulator with ultra-low distortion for best-in-class performance. I have every confidence system integrators will find much to like with these amps.”

The entire PowerZone Connect series includes a full matrix DSP design offering system configuration and control via Blaze Audio’s PowerZone Control browser-based web app. PowerZone Control is an intuitive application that can be used to configure everything from one’s phone, tablet, or PC by connecting through the amplifier’s built-in Wi-Fi or direct via the amplifier’s network port. Offering tremendous value, this application facilitates control of input sources and output channels, as well as the setup of audio zones, EQ, routing, and more—regardless of whether the integrator is on or offsite. With PowerZone Connect amplifiers, the most impressive multi-zone sound systems can be created quickly and easily.

[Blaze Audio Debuts to the North American Professional Audio Market] (opens in new tab)

Introducing the PowerZone Connect Series

(Image credit: Blaze Audio)