Check out PPDS New Google Certified Displays for Education

PPDS had a busy few weeks at FETC and ISE 2024. Of the many products showcased, the provider of Philips displays unveiled its brand-new Philips Collaboration classroom display range, with the all new ‘elementary’ Philips Collaboration BDL3152E and ‘advanced’ Philips Collaboration BDL4152E display series for education.

Available in 65, 75, and 86-inch sizes across both model variants, the new Philips Collaboration Series for Education has a complete redesign compared to its predecessor, the Philips E-Line Series. Together with the latest advances in educational software, the displays aim to enhance engagement and inclusivity inside any learning environment.

[Watch PPDS Redesign the Cinema Experience]

The Philips Collaboration display for Education runs on Android 13, bringing an instantly familiar mobile or tablet experience to the classroom, for near-universal usability, and minimal training. The two new interactive Philips Collaboration for Education Series’ have been built with connected experiences and usability as their core and feature a stunning new 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD, 400-450cd/m2 brightness display, together with 40-touchpoint interaction, double that of their predecessors.

Both new Philips Collaboration Series’ will also become the first Philips education displays to feature Philips Genius, a brand new education software solution, bringing a plethora of out-of-the-box, ready-to-use features and capabilities, ensuring classrooms are prepped for action from the moment the screen powers up.

[The Future of Education Is Present]

The Philips BDL4152E (advanced) model also comes with Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA) certification, providing advanced and official access to the Google Play store, together with Google’s most popular Google Mobile Services (GMS), such as Google Classroom, Google Search, YouTube, Chrome, Google Drive, among many others, reinforcing intuitive use with familiar tablet/mobile experiences.