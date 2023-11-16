Check Out How Planar Video Walls Brings This Arizona Casino to Life

“We took the rulebook for a dark, dungeon-like casino and threw it out,” said Santan Mountain Casino general manager Blake Katsnelson.

That is easy to see at the new 160,000-square-foot Santan Mountain Casino on the Gila River Indian Community in Chandler, AZ. Part of the Gila River Resorts & Casinos opened, the casino—which opened this summer—boasts restaurants and bars, a nearly 7,000-square-foot vibrant ballroom, the state’s largest casino sportsbook, and massively innovative technology from Planar.

The interior features white and vibrant colors, and along the front façade are expansive windows that provide sweeping views of the desert landscape while allowing in abundant natural light during the day. The casino’s unique design approach also spills over to its use of eye-catching LED display technology from Planar.

With the help of Planar and Immersive Studios, the casino can also boast what is believed to be the largest sportsbook LED video wall. Within Santan’s BetMGM Sportsbook is three Planar TVF Series LED video walls with a 1.8mm pixel pitch. The LED video walls are mounted side by side—creating a 129-foot-long continuous LED display.

Anchoring the massive installation is a nearly 95-foot-long, 11-foot-high (48x10) middle array that is flanked to the left by a nearly 10-foot-long, 11-foot-high (5x10) video wall and to the right by a nearly 24-foot-long, 11-foot-high (12x10) display installed on a 90-degree turn.

And don't forget the halo display.

The central bar at Santan Mountain Casino—named “Hive”—contains a circular bar featuring an art installation illuminated with vibrant lights known as the “Tree of Life.” Surrounding the entire bar area is a custom-built halo LED display—a 58-foot-long, five-foot-high (19-foot-diameter) Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Series LED video wall with a 1.9mm pixel pitch, designed by Immersive Studios.

During sporting events, like football, the halo LED display can be divided into sections to show multiple games simultaneously. The casino also created custom marketing content for the display including animated videos and digital art that “add to the ambiance and excitement of the property,” Katsnelson said. “It’s a design feature that serves as an impressive focal point. The LED display can be customized to anything we want. We look at it as another guest service initiative that takes the whole experience to the next level.”

The halo LED video wall, also designed by Immersive Studios, further allows the casino to tie into the branding connected to the property.

