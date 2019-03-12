Changing Demographics and Digital Transformation (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Today it is fashionable once again (this occurs approximately every thirty years) to predict the demise of colleges and universities. I want to state right off that I am not even tempted to leap on that bandwagon. My prediction is that the next generation of higher education will be vibrant, thriving, and more important than ever to US social and economic progress—not because the sector will have remained the same but precisely because the opposite will have happened. Through changing demographics and digital transformation, the sector will have evolved in important ways."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We hear a lot of doom and gloom about the impending downfall of higher education, but this article offers a nice change of pace. The author argues that the shifts of higher ed could actually provide a catalyst for meaningful change a number of levels — from the institution itself to the national economy.