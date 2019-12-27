Championing Students’ Creativity Through Computer Science (Emerging EdTech)

"As computer science (CS) and technology continue to revolutionize the world around us, there is an increasing gap between these technologies and the skills required to best utilize them. For example, there are as many as 700,000 unfilled technology jobs in the US alone, yet only a handful of the country’s 50 million K-12 students are learning computer science skills."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Computer science programming can help students find their place in the world, learning how to iterate and harness their creativity.