CCS Presentation Systems Names New CFO

CCS Presentation Systems has promoted Laura Watson, CMA, CPA to the role of chief financial officer. Watson has been with CCS’ Scottsdale headquarters for over 14 years and was previously its chief operations officer.

Laura Watson

“There’s no doubt in my mind our company wouldn’t be where it is today without Laura,” said John Godbout, founder and chief executive officer of CCS Presentation Systems. “Her innovative ideas and global approach have had a tremendous influence on our organization.”

Before joining CCS Presentation Systems, Watson was with the Arizona State Retirement System, where she worked in various positions in the accounting area, eventually becoming the assistant controller.

She currently serves as the chairman of the Board of Directors for Desert Financial Credit Union. She has been a member of the board since 2012. Watson attended Arizona State University. She has held a CPA license since 2005 and a CMA license since 2011.