CAYIN Rolls Out New Server Software

Digital signage solution supplier CAYIN Technology announced the launch of its Content Management Server Software, CMS-SE, to provide a more flexible and cost efficient system structure with its SMP digital signage players.



Aside from all the central management benefits a CMS server offers, being a software-only server service, CMS-SE extends more flexibility on the hardware, as well as the installation process and the cost. Users have the choice among onsite hardware, virtual machines, or cloud-based platform such as AMAZON AWS to install CMS-SE on, giving them the possibility to easily adapt the server into any network environment.

Unlike CMS-20, CMS-40, and CMS-80 Servers’ fixed management scale, with CMS-SE, users may purchase different license types according to the exact number of SMP players to be managed. The license can also be expanded at any given time, giving users more freedom when planning for project developments. Each license can appoint anywhere from 10 to 1,000 players simultaneously.