Casio Launches New LampFree Model, Attains TCO Certification

Casio announced the launch of the XJ-UT311WN, the newest LampFree model in the Ultra Short Throw series, and TCO Certification for three of its Ultra Short Throw LampFree projectors at InfoComm 2017.

The XJ-UT311WN features a built-in 0.28:1 fixed lens. The built-in short throw lens and advanced mirror system provides a close throw ratio and projects an 80” image from just 1.5 feet away (up to 110” diagonal). The XJ-UT311WN produces 3,100 lumens of brightness and boasts WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution, producing up to 1.07 billion colors, with a 20,000:1 contrast ratio which is ideal for displaying HD content from video and computer sources.



“Casio’s innovative line of projectors continues to evolve to bring new and advanced features and conveniences to our customers,” said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing, of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “This new Ultra Short Throw projector is a terrific option for smaller spaces, like meeting rooms or classrooms, not only because of its long lifespan but also because of its ability to produce images with impressive brightness.”

In addition to projecting at close range, the XJ-UT311WN is equipped with Casio’s cool-running Laser and LED Hybrid Light Engine that lasts for up to 20,000 hours. This technology combines a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, mercury-free tool. The projector also offers a full assortment of connectivity and features. Network (RJ-45) and local RS-232 connections provide control and remote status monitoring capabilities and a wireless presentation adaptor is included.

TCO Certified is an international third-party sustainability certification for IT products administered by TCO Development, a non-profit organization based in Sweden.

“Casio’s LampFree projectors provide not only the most advanced technology but also eco-friendly and sustainable options for consumers as well,” said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing, of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “We are honored to receive another TCO Certification for our newest LampFree Ultra Short Throw models and we will continue to push for mercury-free solutions in projection technology.”