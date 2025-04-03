Canon Expands EOS/PowerShot V Series for All Creators

Canon reinvigorates point-and-shoot capabilities.

The new Canon content creator cameras.
Canon U.S.A. is helping all creators—whether its cinema, livestreaming, vlogging, or VR—heighten their visual story telling. The company recently released its PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V, expanding the EOS/PowerShot V Series.

Designed with the creator in mind, the PowerShot V1 is lightweight and compact and can be used anytime or anywhere. Key features include a newly designed grip created for both normal and selfie shooting; and ultra wide-angle zoom lens—approximately 17-52mm for movie recording and 16-50mm/F2.8-4.5 for still imagery; a new 1.4 type sensor with approximately 22.3 megapixels for stills; dual Pixel CMOS AF II for PowerShot for improved AF speed and subject detection tracking performance when compared to the PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

The Canon PowerShot V1 also enables continuous still shooting at up to approximately 30 frames per second, a mechanical shutter with a maximum speed of 1/2000 seconds, and an electronic shutter with a maximum shutter speed of 1/16,000 seconds. Creators can leverage high quality video calls and livestream on a PC with a single USB cable, and the camera works intelligently with smartphones—both wired and wirelessly—via the Canon Camera Connect app.

[Over 340 Cameras to Elevate the Fan Experience at Super Bowl LIX]

The thought behind the EOS R50 V was to have a movie-focused, high-performance camera. Key features include a video-focused design elements such as a livestream button, movie recording button in the front of the camera, and a tripod screw hole for vertical shooting; dual Pixel CMOS AF II for quiet and smooth AF; the ability to shoot 4K crop at 60fps and YCC 422 10bit, compatibility with the newly launched RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ, the first RF-S lens with built-in power zoom; four different methods of livestreaming: UVC/UAC, HDMI, Camera Connect, and Live Switcher Mobile multi-camera; and much more.

Creators are not one-size-fits-all, and EOS R50 V was built through creator feedback to make content creation easier. With modern design elements, customization options, and a new lens bundled together, the EOS R50 V is destined to be in any gear bag.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

