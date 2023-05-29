Cannon Series “Perfect Match” for Baltimore Landmark Restaurant

Dynamic Sound Level incorporated a custom 1 SOUND audio system into the newly renovated landmark restaurant, Oregon Grille, in downtown Baltimore. Dynamic Sound Level has worked with Atlas Restaurant Group on previous projects and decided to incorporate 1 SOUND into the audio design after becoming more familiar with their products and taking advantage of the 1 SOUND Custom Shop.

“I can’t say enough how pleased I am as well as the owners, who have already requested we use 1 SOUND on the next project," Mike Denoe, director of Dynamic Sound Level. "The clarity of the piano and vocals from the singer is beyond any other product we have used. The color match was perfect, and the architect was very happy. 1 SOUND was the perfect match for this project; looking forward to future projects with 1 SOUND.”

The audio design for this premiere restaurant in a luxuriously renovated 19th-century stone farmhouse utilizes 1 SOUND’s Cannon Series, which boast extended low-end and high-fidelity sound quality. The architect was able to color match the speakers to the mahogany wood ceilings. Throughout the restaurant were mounted C4i’s in custom brown with matching C-Clamps. Near the bar were Cannon C5’s and a discreet FSUB45, with one Cannon for a to be used as a monitor for performers.