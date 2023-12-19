Campbell University Ups the Audio Experience at Gore Arena. Here's How

With a seating capacity just under 3,100, Gore Arena at Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC, is used by the basketball, volleyball, and wrestling teams, and hosts other indoor events. During the recent process of revamping the auditory experience at the venue, it was crucial to address specific challenges posed by the former sound system. Community loudspeakers from Biamp stood out as a solution.

“Once we understood the needs for the Gore Arena, Biamp’s Community loudspeaker product family was the obvious choice,” said Joe Andrulis, executive VP of corporate development, Biamp. “Through Biamp Community loudspeakers, athletes, students, and visitors can be assured every announcement and song will come through crystal clear.”

(Image credit: Biamp)

The Community loudspeakers helped address one of the most evident issues—inconsistent sound quality across different seating areas, which often left sections of the arena audience straining to discern announcements, commentaries, or even the ambiance of the sporting event. Equally, the old system lacked the desired clarity, muddling certain frequencies and diminishing the overall auditory experience.

The project was spearheaded as a collaborative effort between Biamp, Campbell University staff, and the team at Tri-Tronics AV, a North Carolina-based integrator. They determined the most effective system deployment for the stadium included Community IV6 line array configurations, 20 Community amplified loudspeaker controllers, and 14 various Community loudspeakers. The wide range of products allowed the design team to tailor the sound system to the specific needs and contours of Gore Arena.

(Image credit: Biamp)

To address the venue’s unique structural requirements, Tri-Tronics turned to a local metal fabricator to provide custom rigging for the IV6 array, as well as load testing. The results were quick and efficient, and Gore Arena’s new system is a resounding success. The project was completed in late March, after the last winter sports season ended, so the current school year has been the first with the new system.

"Before the installation, the depth and clarity of the sound system was a challenge,” said Charles Phillips, director of AV, Campbell University. “Now, every word from the PA announcer and the lyrics in the music are clearly heard. The installation has significantly improved our in-venue experience at Campbell University. There isn't a bad seat in the building."