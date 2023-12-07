Biamp Parlé Family of Conferencing Bars Earn Microsoft Teams Room Certification

Biamp's line of Parlé all-in-one video and audio conferencing bars are now certified for Microsoft Teams. This assures integrators and end users that the product is validated to work seamlessly within the rigorous standards of the Microsoft Teams unified communication (UC) platform and provide the 4K videoconferencing experiences in small to medium-sized Teams Rooms required in today's hybrid workforce.

The Parlé family of conferencing bars includes the Parlé VBC 2500 video conferencing bar and the Parlé ABC 2500 audio conferencing bar, as well as the Parlé VBC 2500a and Parlé ABC 2500a conferencing bars that include a discrete output for Assistive Listening Systems.

“As organizations worldwide coalesce around hybrid work environments, those organizations that adopt Microsoft Teams need effective conferencing tools that work effortlessly within their Teams Rooms,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of Corporate Development, Biamp. “The Microsoft Teams certification of our Parlé conferencing bars further expands our portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified solutions for small and medium spaces, ensuring that IT managers can easily and confidently implement extraordinary video conferencing solutions across their Teams Rooms, and that users can enjoy unparalleled audio and video performance in these spaces.”

The Parlé family of conferencing bars includes built-in Beamtracking microphones to actively track and intelligently mix conversations from around the room; smart loudspeakers for superior speech reproduction; and advanced signal processing with integrated echo cancellation and AI noise reduction—all within one plug-and-play package. The Parlé VBC 2500 and VBC 2500a also include a 4K camera with auto-framing to identify meeting participants and keep them in focus. For quick and easy startup across all four models, the Biamp Launch feature automatically deploys tuning software that analyzes and optimizes the acoustic performance of any room at the touch of button, delivering both a premium conferencing experience to users while offering significant time savings for installers and information technology professionals.

Parlé conferencing bars are highly flexible—including easy mounting to a display panel, installation on a wall, or placement on a tabletop—connecting to the Microsoft Teams Room with a single USB.