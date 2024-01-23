Camera Tracking Engaged—Nureva Now Integrates with PTZOptics 4K Cameras

Nureva and PTZOptics have teamed up to enhance the conference room and classroom experience. The Nureva HDL410 audio conferencing system now integrates with PTZOptics Move 4K and Link 4K cameras.

“We are delighted that PTZOptics has joined Nureva’s ecosystem of third-party camera tracking integrations that leverage our sound location data with the HDL410 system,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “This opens the door to broader deployment of camera tracking by our mutual customers to deliver the enhanced audio and video experience that has become essential for effective remote collaboration.”

Using Nureva’s sound location device API, available through the Nureva Developer Toolkit, the integration allows coordinate-based sound location data from the Nureva HDL410 system to steer the PTZOptics 4K cameras accurately and smoothly to where people are speaking in the room. The firmware is installed on the cameras, removing the need for additional third-party software or hardware to steer them. The HDL410’s sound location data delivers improved camera views across a larger, crowded boardroom or classroom, where face and body tracking can often be challenging. This camera tracking solution creates an enhanced remote collaboration experience by focusing on the active talker and eliminating the need to configure lobes mapped to camera presets. The integration is available for PTZOptics’ third-generation cameras through a firmware update that’s currently in beta.

Seamless multi-camera solutions are a growing requirement in larger spaces, where IT teams are tasked with creating a more inclusive experience for remote participants. PTZOptics joins the expanding ecosystem of third-party cameras that employ Nureva’s next-generation Microphone Mist technology to make automated steering and switching more accurate. Sound data is reported several times per second to enable automatic camera adjustments based on the locations of the talker or multiple talkers. This ensures perfect camera positioning and an enhanced experience for remote participants.

“This integration enables us to automate camera tracking and switching based on the active speaker in a room," said Geoffrey Robinson, senior product manager at PTZOptics. "It will be available through a free firmware update, and it supports our goal to continually add new features and capabilities through the life cycle of our cameras.”