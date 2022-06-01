Cal State's CISO and CIO are road-tripping to all 23 campuses — in three days (EdScoop)

"The California State University system’s chief information officer and chief information security officer are going on a 1,860-mile roadtrip this Memorial Day weekend to explore all 23 campuses."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Cal State's chief information security officer, Ed Hudson, and its chief information officer, Michael Berman, embarked on an ambitious roadtrip to visit each and every one of the systems 23 campuses in just 3 days. The trip covered "1,800 miles so it’s more than halfway across the country,” Berman said.